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Breaking News Update with Alexandra Bruce and Lindsey Graham | MSOM Ep. 402
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40 views • December 24, 2021
In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan interviews Lindey Graham, one of the first Americans to defy lockdown orders. She was once just a business owner, but now she is a radio host and author inspiring other patriots to stand their ground. Next Alexandra Bruce gives us the latest news in the bizarre propaganda filled world we live in.
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http://www.patriotbarbie.com/
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3B1SviM
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
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