© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Millions Line Up For Daily PCR Testing In Shenzhen, China Following An "Outbreak"-Refusing A PCR Test Turns Your QR Code Red Or Land You In Prison
Follow
0
Share
Report
184 views • April 16, 2022
🇨🇳🚨 Millions lined up for daily PCR testing in Shenzhen, China! Chinese citizens ran to get tested for covid following an "outbreak" in the tech hub Shenzhen. Shenzhen was under a selective lockdown which means certain parts of the city are on lockdown while the rest are under heavy restrictions. Refusing a PCR test can turn your QR code red or land you in prison in China. Chinese state media reported 96 new cases in Shenzhen which have conveniently all been blamed on Hong Kong.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.