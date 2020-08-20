© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ALERTE VACCIN COVID19 - Toute la vérité sur la Covid-19
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
45166 views • August 20, 2020
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/
Une vidéo qui fait l'effet d'une bombe.
A ne manquer sous aucun prétexte.
Toute la vérité sur la Covid-19
VIDEO :
Téléchargement français :
Lien n°1 : https://www.grosfichiers.com/pL3YHZunc7d
Lien n°2 : http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/verite.mp4
Lien n°3 : https://youtu.be/Wd5uKSdnu2g
Lien n°4 : https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7vonjk
Visionnage :
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/1-File0-Contents_of_File_1_to_File_4.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Conference_The_Whole_TRUTH_about_Covid-19_and_Covid-19_Vaccines_August_2020.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_0_List_of_documents_cited_in_the_PDF_presentation.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_1_Interview_with_Professor_Luc_Montagnier_by_doctor_Jean-François_Lemoine_16_avril_2020.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_2_Publication_of_Frederic_TangyF.and_Hussein_Y.Naim_in_VIRAL_IMMUNOLOGY_Volume_18_Number_2-2005.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_3_TANGY_Frederic_original_article_Paris_Match_9-15_avril_2020.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_4_TANGY_English_traduction_of_article_Paris_Match_9-15_April_2020.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_5_Virus_vectors_ChAdOx1_and_MVA_for_vaccines.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_6_TANGY_Frederic_article_Paris_Match_14-20_May_2020.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_7_Bill_Gates_médecin_du_monde_Paris-Match_16-22_avril_2020.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_8_Bill_Gates_doctor_of_the_world_Paris-Match_April_16-22_2020.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_9_Publication_of_Yang_Liu_et_al_in_VIRAL_IMMUNOLOGY_Volume_00_Number_00_07-04-2020.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document10_Publication_J_B_Fourtillan_and_al_Pharmacokinetics_of_Quinine_and_Doxycycline.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_11_Tetracyclines_in_Malaria_Tiphaine_Gaillard_et_al-Malar_J.(2015)14-445.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/3-File2-Document_0_Hat_letter_of_6_May_2020_to_heads_of_state_GB.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/3-File2-DOSSIER%20Fr._Covid_19.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/3-File2-DOSSIER_GB_Covid_19.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_0_Dossier_Robert_F.Kennedy_Jr_du_05-02-2020_V.finale.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_1-CURRICULUM_VITAE_GB.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_2_Reasons_for_the_formal_ban_on_aluminum_in_medicines_and_health_products.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_3_Certificate_of_toxicological_expertise_of_aluminum_and_its_justification.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_4_All_medicines_for_human_use_containing_aluminum_are_administered_in_toxic_deadly_doses.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_5_The_scandal_of_Aluminum.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_6_Statement_of_Professor_JB_Fourtillan_to_men_around_the_world.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_7_Thimerosal_and_vaccines.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_8_Mechanisms_of_neurotoxicity_of_heavy_metals_Hg_and_Al.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_9_Mode_of_action_of_mixed_patches_in_neurological_diseases_due_to_insufficient_secretion_of_Valentonine_and_6-Methoxy-Harmalan_by_the_pineal_gland.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Dossier_Robert_F.Kennedy_Jr_of_09-03-2020.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/5-File4-Certificate_of_toxicological_expertise_of_Thimerosal_and_its_justification_GB.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/6-File5-Certificate_of_toxicological_expertise_for_vaccines_containing_Formaldehyde.pdf
Une vidéo qui fait l'effet d'une bombe.
A ne manquer sous aucun prétexte.
Toute la vérité sur la Covid-19
VIDEO :
Téléchargement français :
Lien n°1 : https://www.grosfichiers.com/pL3YHZunc7d
Lien n°2 : http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/verite.mp4
Lien n°3 : https://youtu.be/Wd5uKSdnu2g
Lien n°4 : https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7vonjk
Visionnage :
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/1-File0-Contents_of_File_1_to_File_4.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Conference_The_Whole_TRUTH_about_Covid-19_and_Covid-19_Vaccines_August_2020.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_0_List_of_documents_cited_in_the_PDF_presentation.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_1_Interview_with_Professor_Luc_Montagnier_by_doctor_Jean-François_Lemoine_16_avril_2020.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_2_Publication_of_Frederic_TangyF.and_Hussein_Y.Naim_in_VIRAL_IMMUNOLOGY_Volume_18_Number_2-2005.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_3_TANGY_Frederic_original_article_Paris_Match_9-15_avril_2020.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_4_TANGY_English_traduction_of_article_Paris_Match_9-15_April_2020.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_5_Virus_vectors_ChAdOx1_and_MVA_for_vaccines.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_6_TANGY_Frederic_article_Paris_Match_14-20_May_2020.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_7_Bill_Gates_médecin_du_monde_Paris-Match_16-22_avril_2020.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_8_Bill_Gates_doctor_of_the_world_Paris-Match_April_16-22_2020.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_9_Publication_of_Yang_Liu_et_al_in_VIRAL_IMMUNOLOGY_Volume_00_Number_00_07-04-2020.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document10_Publication_J_B_Fourtillan_and_al_Pharmacokinetics_of_Quinine_and_Doxycycline.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_11_Tetracyclines_in_Malaria_Tiphaine_Gaillard_et_al-Malar_J.(2015)14-445.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/3-File2-Document_0_Hat_letter_of_6_May_2020_to_heads_of_state_GB.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/3-File2-DOSSIER%20Fr._Covid_19.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/3-File2-DOSSIER_GB_Covid_19.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_0_Dossier_Robert_F.Kennedy_Jr_du_05-02-2020_V.finale.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_1-CURRICULUM_VITAE_GB.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_2_Reasons_for_the_formal_ban_on_aluminum_in_medicines_and_health_products.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_3_Certificate_of_toxicological_expertise_of_aluminum_and_its_justification.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_4_All_medicines_for_human_use_containing_aluminum_are_administered_in_toxic_deadly_doses.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_5_The_scandal_of_Aluminum.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_6_Statement_of_Professor_JB_Fourtillan_to_men_around_the_world.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_7_Thimerosal_and_vaccines.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_8_Mechanisms_of_neurotoxicity_of_heavy_metals_Hg_and_Al.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_9_Mode_of_action_of_mixed_patches_in_neurological_diseases_due_to_insufficient_secretion_of_Valentonine_and_6-Methoxy-Harmalan_by_the_pineal_gland.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Dossier_Robert_F.Kennedy_Jr_of_09-03-2020.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/5-File4-Certificate_of_toxicological_expertise_of_Thimerosal_and_its_justification_GB.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/6-File5-Certificate_of_toxicological_expertise_for_vaccines_containing_Formaldehyde.pdf
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.