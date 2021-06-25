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CADET SUFFERS HEART ATTACK AFTER COVID VACCINE -- from theHighwire.com
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52 views • June 25, 2021
WATCH ORIGINAL VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/cadet-suffers-heart-attack-after-covid-vaccine/
CADET SUFFERS HEART ATTACK AFTER COVID VACCINE
While in training to become a NY State Court Officer, Ahmed Hamideh, felt strong-armed to get the #Covid19 vaccine. Just days after his second dose, the 28-year-old suffered a crippling heart attack.
POSTED: June 22, 2021
CADET SUFFERS HEART ATTACK AFTER COVID VACCINE
While in training to become a NY State Court Officer, Ahmed Hamideh, felt strong-armed to get the #Covid19 vaccine. Just days after his second dose, the 28-year-old suffered a crippling heart attack.
POSTED: June 22, 2021
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