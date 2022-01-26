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1/25/2022 Miles Guo’s Big Announcement: We are honored to see the boycotts of the Winter Olympics and a series of actions against the CCP by the United States and other countries around the world that care about the democracy, rule of law, and freedom of the Chinese people