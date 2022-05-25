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Russian troops occupying Chernobyl may have been exposed to deadly levels of radiation ABC News
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40 views • May 25, 2022
ABC News (Australia).
Efforts are underway to clear land mines laid by Russian troops as they retreated Chernobyl exclusion zone in Ukraine. As a result of their occupation they may been exposed to dangerous levels of radiation. Subscribe: http://ab.co/1svxLVE
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dqxhB6N6Dsc
Efforts are underway to clear land mines laid by Russian troops as they retreated Chernobyl exclusion zone in Ukraine. As a result of their occupation they may been exposed to dangerous levels of radiation. Subscribe: http://ab.co/1svxLVE
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dqxhB6N6Dsc
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