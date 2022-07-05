BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MASS SHOOTING MASS HYPOCRISY
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
33 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
122 views • July 05, 2022

There are two reasons why the July 4th Highland Park tragedy that killed 6 and injured 26, 25 with gun wounds, will be national news while the 71 shot, 8 killed from July 1st to July 3rd (one of them a mass shooting) in Chicago will remain local, despite the latter killing an additional 2 souls and injuring an additional 46 with gun wounds: 1) the progressive left hijacked Democratic Party doesn’t care about blacks killing each other and 2) the July 4th mass shooting’s narrative is a more advantageous weapon to use to instigate an overly emotional populace to willingly surrender their 2nd amendment rights under the lie that it will save more lives. The actual safety and welfare of the American people has never been a priority of the Democratic Party. The end game is, and has always been, to build back a better communist country for the state and by the state. How can Governor Pritzker claim to care about the 8 year old shot yesterday while making no mention of the 10 year old boy shot in his own bedroom the night before? It’s not the guns it’s the leadership that has infected the American culture with "love of self" and "hate for country" over the last 80 years and it’s not going to get better until “by the people” start doing “for the people”. 🇺🇸


https://chicago.suntimes.com/2022/7/4/23194354/highland-park-fourth-july-parade-gunfire


https://abc7chicago.com/chicago-shooting-weekend-shootings-violence-crime/12016415/


ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/MASS-SHOOTING-MASS-HYPOCRISY-e1krbf3

Keywords
shootingmassparkhighland
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Willow Tohi
Trump Predicts Iran War Will End &#8220;Immediately&#8221; After November Midterms

Trump Predicts Iran War Will End “Immediately” After November Midterms

Garrison Vance
Trump Predicts Nosedive on Oil and Gas Prices &#8220;Right After&#8221; Midterm Elections

Trump Predicts Nosedive on Oil and Gas Prices “Right After” Midterm Elections

Garrison Vance
Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Cassie B.
Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy