The Disaster of White Guards in China Far Surpasses That of the Red Guards

Miles Guo pointed out in his September 20th Gettr that as the Da Bai, the so-called medical volunteers wearing white hazmat suits, are using the Zero-COVID policy to recklessly persecute the people in Communist China. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP)’s era of the White Guards is repeating the disaster of the Red Guards of the Cultural Revolution

