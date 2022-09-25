The Disaster of White Guards in China Far Surpasses That of the Red Guards

https://gnews.org/post/p1p3gaad0
Miles Guo pointed out in his September 20th Gettr that as the Da Bai, the so-called medical volunteers wearing white hazmat suits, are using the Zero-COVID policy to recklessly persecute the people in Communist China. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP)’s era of the White Guards is repeating the disaster of the Red Guards of the Cultural Revolution
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.