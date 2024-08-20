⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(20 August 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Volchansk and Liptsy directions, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the AFU 22nd Mechanised Brigade, 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade, and 17th Tank Brigade near Zolochev (Kharkov region), Mogritsa and Lugovka (Sumy region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 105 troops, one tank, six motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 gun, one 122-mm 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one Grad MLRS combat vehicle.

▫️Zapad Group of Forces captured more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on the 115th, 116th mechanised brigades, and 3rd Assault Brigade of the AFU near Kopanki (Kharkov region), Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Novosadovoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU suffered losses as follows: more than 450 troops, 11 motor vehicles, two U.S.-made 155-mm M198 and 155-mm M777 howitzers, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun.

▫️The units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line, defeated manpower and hardware of the 23rd Mechanised Brigade, 79th Air Assault Brigade, and 81st Airmobile Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Katerinovka, Konstantinovka, and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic). Two AFU counter-attacks were repelled.

The AFU lost in total more than 680 troops, four motor vehicles, two U.S.-manufactured 155-mm M777 and 155-mm M198 howitzers, one 152-mm Msta-B gun, one 152-mm 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm D-30 howi, two 152-mm D-20 howis, one 122-mm Grad MLRS combat vehicle, one Croatian-made 2S1-12 RAK-SA rocket launch vehicle, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer. Four ammunition depots were eliminated.

▫️As a result of active operations by the Tsentr Group of Forces units, a large group of the enemy troops was defeated and one of the largest settlements of the Toretsk agglomeration and a strategically important logistics centre of Novgorodskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) were liberated.

The 25th Air Assault Brigade, the 100th Mech'd Brigade of the AFU and the 120th Territorial Defence Brigade have been hit near Toretsk and Kalinovo (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 585 troops, three tanks, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, and three 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces' units captured more favourable lines and inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the AFU 58th Mechanised Brigade and 104th Territorial Defence Brigade near Prechistovka and Shakhtyorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses included up to 110 troops, one tank, three motor vehicles, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, and one French-made 155-mm Caesar howitzer.

▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the AFU 31st and 118th mechanised brigades close to Novodanilovka and Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 75 troops and one 152-mm D-20 howitzer. ▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 133 areas during the day.



▫️Air defence systems have downed: one French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb, ten U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, 31 unmanned aerial vehicles, five of them beyond the special military operation zone.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 639 aircraft, 282 helicopters, 30,192 unmanned aerial vehicles, 575 anti-aircraft missile systems, 17,345 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,415 MLRS combat vehicles, 13,444 field artillery guns and mortars, and 24,945 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.