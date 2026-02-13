HUGE! Rep. Lauren Boebert states on Newsmax that the unredacted Epstein files are so much worse, possibly even human consumption, aka, cannibalism... This is way darker than many imagined, but the truth needs to be known.

- Emails that talk about torture - Emails that frequently mention "consumption"

- Email mentioning a restaurant named "The Cannibal"

- Emails mentioning code words of "Jerky" "human meat"

Rep. Boebert also mentioned that the women around Epstein were very involved in the trafficking of children. This goes hand in hand with people like Rachel Chandler and Ghislaine Maxwell, and MANY others. The is way deeper and darker than you could ever imagine.

Further Info:

https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=323044

Source https://x.com/TheSCIF/status/2021693142014026070

