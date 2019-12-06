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PROOF Viral Greta Thunberg video downranked by YouTube Ezra Levant (MIRRORED)
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692 views • December 06, 2019
PROOF Viral Greta Thunberg video downranked by YouTube Ezra Levant (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Rebel News
at:-
https://youtu.be/Wm1to6HIWik
Ezra Levant shows how a viral Rebel News video — a rare unscripted interview with climate activist Greta Thunberg — is being hidden in YouTube searches under CBC and CTV pro-Great reports.
#GretaThunberg #EzraLevant #Censorship #YouTube #KeeanBexte #Search #Results
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FACEBOOK - https://bit.ly/2RRxK6o
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INSTAGRAM - https://bit.ly/2HWIeel
Watch all the breaking Rebel news and latest Rebel videos over at http://bit.ly/2ku1JlA
Share us online and spread the word!
»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story.
The fearless source of news, opinion, and activism that you won't find anywhere else! Rebel News is different because of how you, our supporters, participate in shaping everything we do.
Through a mix of online engagement, commenting, advocacy, and events, we don’t just report the news, we participate in it.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Rebel News
at:-
https://youtu.be/Wm1to6HIWik
Ezra Levant shows how a viral Rebel News video — a rare unscripted interview with climate activist Greta Thunberg — is being hidden in YouTube searches under CBC and CTV pro-Great reports.
#GretaThunberg #EzraLevant #Censorship #YouTube #KeeanBexte #Search #Results
►***NEW*** BUY Rebel News gear - http://bit.ly/2kIaqcd
►SUPPORT our independent journalism - http://bit.ly/2kpfYbc
►LISTEN to our FREE podcast - http://bit.ly/2kpISrP
►MEMBERSHIP - Become a Premium Content subscriber - http://bit.ly/2kJ8Jez
Make sure to follow Rebel News on your favourite social platforms too!
FACEBOOK - https://bit.ly/2RRxK6o
TWITTER - http://bit.ly/2Jwf0T7
INSTAGRAM - https://bit.ly/2HWIeel
Watch all the breaking Rebel news and latest Rebel videos over at http://bit.ly/2ku1JlA
Share us online and spread the word!
»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story.
The fearless source of news, opinion, and activism that you won't find anywhere else! Rebel News is different because of how you, our supporters, participate in shaping everything we do.
Through a mix of online engagement, commenting, advocacy, and events, we don’t just report the news, we participate in it.
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