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What does Halloween have to do with Christians?
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41 views • October 25, 2020
Do you know the origin of Hallowe'en? Or, even worse, do you ignore the origin of that celebration? Are you aware which spirits you are playing with as you engage in Halloween celebrations? There is a plenty of proofs pointing to the origin of Halloween. The literature of authority is readily available in English, so Christians have no excuse to be ignorant of the nature and consequences of Halloween celebrations!
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