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UNICEF in CONGO GOES UP IN FLAMES
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172 views • August 12, 2020
On August 7, 2020, the UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund) MEDICINE WAREHOUSE IN CONGO reported a strong fire broke out in one of its warehouses, which destroyed a large amount of medicines, material and equipment destined to vulnerable girls, boys and communities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. What else was it housing? According to some, UNICEF is an evil organization disguised as a charity to help children. They rip children out of the arms of their parents in the name of helping them. They have destroyed the ability to adopt children in several countries. They pretend they are stopping child trafficking but lie.
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