Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine





💥High-precision weapons strikes of the Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed the temporary deployment point of 95th Airborne Assault Brigade of AFU in Slavyansk, Donetsk People's Republic. The attacks have resulted in the elimination of up to 150 nationalists, as well as 10 units of weapons and military equipment.





▫️Allied Forces offensive in Donetsk direction have resulted in losses of 204th Battalion of 241st Territorial Defence Brigade near Artemovsk exceeding 60 per cent of its personnel. The command of Liman task force has withdrawn brigade units from the combat area to Kiev to be re-staffed.





💥High-precision strike near Slavyansk in Donetsk People's Republic has eliminated more than 100 nationalists trained at AFU reserve training centre.





💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery strikes continue against Ukrainian defence industry facilities where weapons are manufactured and repaired.





💥High-precision weapons of the Russian Aerospace Forces have hit production halls where Ukrainian air force helicopters were being repaired at Motor Sich plant in Zaporozhye city.





▫️In addition, 3 AFU command posts, including those of 54th AFU Mechanized Brigade near Kurakhovo, Donetsk People's Republic, as well as 42 artillery units at firing positions, and 139 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration have been hit.





▫️1 oil storage depot near Nikopol', Dniepropetrovsk Region, which was used to supply fuel to AFU units in Donbass, has been destroyed.





▫️8 missile and artillery weapons and ammunition depots near Seversk, Kramatorsk, Ulakly in Donetsk People's Republic, Travnevoye in Kharkov Region, Kavkaz in Nikolaev Region and Marganets in Dniepropetrovsk Region have also been destroyed.





💥Russian air defence means have shot down 6 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Staromaiorskoye, Dokuchayevsk, Komsomolskyi, Maksimovka in Donetsk People's Republic, Semenovka in Kharkov Region and Belaya Krynytsa in Kherson Region.





▫️28 projectiles of multiple-launch rocket systems Olha and HIMARS have been intercepted near Ol'ginka, Novotroitskoye in Donetsk People's Republic, Chernobaevka in Kherson Region, Antonovskyi and Dariyevskyi bridges, and over Kakhovskaya HPP.





▫️In addition, 1 Tochka-U ballistic missile has been shot down in the air near Novaya Kakhovka, Kherson Region.





📊In total, 274 Ukrainian airplanes and 148 helicopters, 1,826 unmanned aerial vehicles, 370 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,400 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 822 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,349 field artillery and mortars, as well as 5,095 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.





❗️Kiev regime continues provocations to threaten a man-made nuclear disaster at Zaporozhye NPP.





▫️Over the past 24 hours, 2 AFU artillery attacks on the territory of the nuclear power plant have been recorded.





▫️A total of 9 shells have been fired, 3 of which landed near Special Building No 2, where TVEL's fresh nuclear fuel and solid radioactive waste are stored. As a result of the shells hitting the nuclear power plant area, pipeline line was hit by shrapnel.





▫️As a result of the second shelling, one shell landed near Unit 6 and five other shells fell in front of Unit 6 pumping station, which provides cooling for this reactor.





▫️Ukrainian artillery shelling of the nuclear power plant was carried out from Marganets area in Dniepropetrovsk Region.





▫️In counter-battery warfare, AFU units shelling NPP have been suppressed by return fire.





▫️Currently, a full-time technical staff monitors the technical condition of the nuclear plant and ensures its operation.





▫️The radiation situation in the nuclear power plant area remains normal.