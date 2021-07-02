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FULL SHOW: Democrats Vote To Remove Statues And Portraits Of Democrats To Fight Racism
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40 views • July 02, 2021
There’s nothing more frustrating than an uninformed hypocrite, or in other words, a liberal progressive Democrat. Kevin McCarthy votes with other Republicans to get rid of ‘racist’ statues, but he points out in his speech to Congress that all the statues and portraits Democrats want to remove, are statues and pictures of Democrats. Norm Pattis joins to discuss the danger of the legal profession being politicized as Rudy Giuliani has his law license suspended for supporting Donald Trump. Jesse Lee Peterson joins to celebrate the beginning of White History Month. Fleccas Talks gets liberals to admit they don’t think by asking them why they wear a mask. Also, a man is able to illuminate a light bulb with his vaccinated arm.
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