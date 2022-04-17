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WARNING INTENSE RED PILL REALITY - The Alien Agenda and Abduction Program // TRUTH Collage
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2054 views • April 17, 2022
Professor Truth cliped together several clips associated with the MATRIX - Red Pill World that most do not want to know about. We live in a land of Lizard people and demons called Prison Planet Earth. Extreme Red Pill Reality.
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