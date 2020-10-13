Joe Biden is sick - Parkinson’s Disease?

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However, when Ali Alexander uncovered a damning video of a resting tremor. Being so shocked by what he saw, he assigned researchers from his team to see if there were more instances like this. There were.
Follow Ali Alexander through his journey in testing the Parkinson’s Disease hypothesis.
Alexander would come to document, through video forensic evidence, a plethora of symptoms associated with Parkinson’s Disease.
This actually explains many of the videos the American public has been sold as simply “gaffes” or “exhaustion.”
Still, Alexander invites the public to participate as citizen journalists, finding evidence that compounds the diagnosis/theory or debunks it. Going an ethical step further, he calls on the medical community to explain to the public what we’re all observing on VIDEO.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CzY9g-kULpU
Ali Alexander