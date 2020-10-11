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Denver shooting – Moment ‘Patriot’ right-wing protester ‘shot by TV crew guard after macing him’
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278 views • October 11, 2020
#Denver #PatriotMuster #Pinkerton #Shooting
A PRO-cop protester was shot and killed after he maced a private security guard working for a local news station on Saturday as right-wing and Antifa demonstrators clashed at dueling rallies in Denver.
The man, believed to be part of a right-wing "Patriot Muster" rally, was fatally shot at around 3.30pm outside the Denver Art Museum in Colorado.
The Patriot Muster protester maced the security guard, who then pulled out his handgun and shot him dead in the museum's courtyard, the Denver Post reported.
The victim was reportedly shot at point-blank range and was taken to the hospital, where he died an hour later, Denver Police Investigations Division Chief Joe Montoya said.
Cops are investigating the shooting as a homicide and are reviewing cellphone footage taken by various attendees.
Detectives determined that a "verbal altercation" happened near the museum just before the shooting, Montoya said.
A PRO-cop protester was shot and killed after he maced a private security guard working for a local news station on Saturday as right-wing and Antifa demonstrators clashed at dueling rallies in Denver.
The man, believed to be part of a right-wing "Patriot Muster" rally, was fatally shot at around 3.30pm outside the Denver Art Museum in Colorado.
The Patriot Muster protester maced the security guard, who then pulled out his handgun and shot him dead in the museum's courtyard, the Denver Post reported.
The victim was reportedly shot at point-blank range and was taken to the hospital, where he died an hour later, Denver Police Investigations Division Chief Joe Montoya said.
Cops are investigating the shooting as a homicide and are reviewing cellphone footage taken by various attendees.
Detectives determined that a "verbal altercation" happened near the museum just before the shooting, Montoya said.
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