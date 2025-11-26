© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The Cartel of the Suns was literally created by the CIA, also known as the Cocaine Import Agency."
Watch Max Blumenthal methodically expose the WMD-level lies justifying US attacks on Venezuela, and explain the devastating knock-on effects.
