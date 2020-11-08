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Rewriting Mind Control Of Secret Societies. Round table with Mag. Andrea Sadegh, Petra Nemet & Dr Ed Spencer December 2015
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25 views • November 08, 2020
December 2015: Round table discussion with Mag. Andrea Sadegh, Petra Nemet & Dr. Ed Spencer.
More information: www.traumabasedmindcontrol.com - network against torture on toddlers and children.
More information: www.traumabasedmindcontrol.com - network against torture on toddlers and children.
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