Ukraine POW's about Rubizhne - I witnessed how Right Sector Brought Us 20 Civilians - They had White Bandages on Their Arms… and there was an Order for Us to SHOOT THEM. 061622

The testimonies of the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, whom the Right Sector members forced them to shoot civilians.





◾️“I witnessed how “Right Sector” brought us to Rubizhne 20 civilians, they had white bandages on their arms… and there was an order for us to shoot them.





◾️To our question - why do this, the elder replied that it would be revenge for Bucha. We refused to do so, for which we were disarmed and lowered into a pit.”





◾️Judging by the video, these fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were detained by the republican forces and will not shoot at anyone else.