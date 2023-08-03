Create New Account
Drink Along w #beerandgear 80: Sonoran Brewing Razzle Dazzle Raspberry Ale 3.5/5*
Beer and Gear
Published Yesterday

She's not bad but this is too sweet for me. More of a dessert brew than summertime quencher.Running 4.7 for the ABV, 14-17 for the IBUs depending upon sourcing and the SRM is a best guessed 35 (lovibond)

Thanks for coming by and having a cold one w us.

Big 3 folks!

Skal,

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

