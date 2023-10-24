Joe Biden doesn't have the backbone or the verbal precision to lead our country in a dangerous world. Biden's now delivering the ceasefire that the Squad's called for. He's dragging the war out in Israel, just like he's dragging the war out in Ukraine.
All we're hearing from the White House is 'I don't know' and 'We're scared.' And all Biden wants is to stop, talk and shower both sides with money.
https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1716619667869934010?s=20
