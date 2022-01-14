The Justice Of Righteousness

By humility and the fear of the LORD are riches, honor, and life. - Proverbs 22:4. --- We have covered quite a bit of ground in a very short period of time. Being disabled, it is a lot easier for me to watch and "listen" than it is for me to read. Faith comes by hearing and "HEARING" by the WORD of GOD. I am trying to accomplish the same for all of you. The connections are being made. You just need to make them "on the inside." :) Please watch the Playlists in the YT Channel Below. Fill yourselves with the Word of Life. Until we meet again, stay blessed my friends.Lift Up A Banner -6 Free Christian eBooks – The Bible Revealed -The Abomination Of Desolation -The Gospel Of Repentance -The End Is Here – Behold The Day, It Is Come -Where The Spirit Speaks -The Good Shepherd – A Year Of New Beginnings -Workers Together With Christ -Many More -