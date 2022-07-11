Stew Peters Full Show: Prophecy Fulfilled: Kandiss Taylor Cheers Guidestone Destruction

The Georgia Guidestones were finally destroyed, & Kandice Taylor is rejoicing! These Guidestones have held darkness over Georgia for FAR too long, and now that they are gone, Christ can finally REIGN over the people! . Natalie Carey joins to describe her experience at a pride parade where Drag Queens were STRIPPING down in front of CHILDREN and thrusting around them. She also described a “Pastor” who was gay and had a husband?! .

Wade Lightheart joins to discuss the TRUE reasons why Americans are breaking records in obesity! With better sleep, better eating, and better exercise, our nation’s morale will be back on track! .

Kathrine Lester joins to desperately cry for help after her grandson was kidnapped by CPS after he was born. Kathrine’s daughter was a drug abuser, and after calling her local sheriff’s department and CPS to try and get her grandson to a safe state, they had denied her until he was born. Kathrine learned very quickly the TRUE agenda of CPS soon after.