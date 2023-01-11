ET Disclosure Being Planned Now at an underground Blue Ridge Mountains Complex

Michael Salla





January 11, 2023





On January 7, 2023, an alleged meeting occurred at a secret underground military facility in the Blue Ridge Mountains to discuss an extraterrestrial disclosure plan developed by an Earth Alliance of military leaders and the Galactic Federation of Worlds. Elena Danaan, a former French professional archeologist, claims to have witnessed some of the events that transpired at the underground base through her primary Galactic Federation of Worlds contact, Thor Han Eredyon, with whom she is linked through a physical implant.





She gave testimony and provided sketches of what she witnessed through the eyes of Thor Han, who was present at the base and participated in a meeting with its military leader. What makes Danaan’s extraordinary claim significant is that major elements can be corroborated with what is known about underground bases in the Blue Ridge mountains and rumors of a Continuity of Government emergency that was secretly implemented after the 2020 U.S. Federal Election.





I will present what Danaan had to say, along with an analysis of the plausibility of her report...





Many thanks to Elena Danaan to use her sketches of what Thor Han Eredyon and she witnessed at the Blue Ridge Mountain facility.





