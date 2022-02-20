© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Eduardo Yahbes on Microtechnology and DARPA Hydrogel
Follow
0
Share
Report
120 views • February 20, 2022
Creatrix13.
Dr. Eduardo Yahbes, physician and researcher, talked this weekend for the COMUSAV about the microtechnology found in the COVID vaccines and the DARPA hydrogel. As his colleague Dr. José Luis Gettor said days ago, DARPA hydrogel is found in PCR test swabs, and it's a bioweapon.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/kJDLEFDSbkGa/
Dr. Eduardo Yahbes, physician and researcher, talked this weekend for the COMUSAV about the microtechnology found in the COVID vaccines and the DARPA hydrogel. As his colleague Dr. José Luis Gettor said days ago, DARPA hydrogel is found in PCR test swabs, and it's a bioweapon.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/kJDLEFDSbkGa/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.