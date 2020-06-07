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THE SECRET CODE ON VETERAN'S DD214 Part_001
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26 views • June 07, 2020
This video is the copyright of The Veteran's Forum. I am not the copyright holder - I just want to make sure that all United States military veterans (and civilians) are aware of this horrific financial crime committed against them and their family members. Call the White House Hotline, your US Senators and US Congressional Representative to demand that they fix this ASAP! Presiddent Trump can make a Special Announcement on July 4, 2020
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