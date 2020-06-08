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Philippe Pascot - Corruption et Politique (et les 11 vaccins obligatoires...)
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3 views • June 08, 2020
Philippe Pascot, Corruption et Politique
NOTA luciole : à écouter mais ATTENTION BÉMOL : Tous les vaccins sont nocifs et inutiles.
Import YT 11 septembre 2017 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nlZsdVgf8Ww
Chaîne YT Thinkerview : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQgWpmt02UtJkyO32HGUASQ
Interview de Philippe Pascot en direct le 11/09/2017 à 14h.
SOUTENEZ-NOUS :
https://tipeee.com/thinkerview
ECOUTER EN PODCAST AUDIO :
https://thinkerview.com/feed/podcast/
https://podcasts.apple.com/fr/podcast/thinkerview/id1196519121
SITE : http://thinkerview.com
FACEBOOK : http://facebook.com/Thinkerview
TWITTER : http://twitter.com/Thinker_View
–
(CC BY-NC-SA 4.0) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/4.0/
Cette œuvre vidéo et sonore de Thinkerview est mise à disposition selon les termes de la Licence Creative Commons Attribution – Pas d’Utilisation Commerciale – Partage dans les Mêmes Conditions 4.0 International.
Mettre obligatoirement un lien vers la source originale entière en cas de réutilisation. Merci.
NOTA luciole : à écouter mais ATTENTION BÉMOL : Tous les vaccins sont nocifs et inutiles.
Import YT 11 septembre 2017 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nlZsdVgf8Ww
Chaîne YT Thinkerview : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQgWpmt02UtJkyO32HGUASQ
Interview de Philippe Pascot en direct le 11/09/2017 à 14h.
SOUTENEZ-NOUS :
https://tipeee.com/thinkerview
ECOUTER EN PODCAST AUDIO :
https://thinkerview.com/feed/podcast/
https://podcasts.apple.com/fr/podcast/thinkerview/id1196519121
SITE : http://thinkerview.com
FACEBOOK : http://facebook.com/Thinkerview
TWITTER : http://twitter.com/Thinker_View
–
(CC BY-NC-SA 4.0) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/4.0/
Cette œuvre vidéo et sonore de Thinkerview est mise à disposition selon les termes de la Licence Creative Commons Attribution – Pas d’Utilisation Commerciale – Partage dans les Mêmes Conditions 4.0 International.
Mettre obligatoirement un lien vers la source originale entière en cas de réutilisation. Merci.
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