Pfizer Admits Public Received A DIFFERENT VACCINE Formulation Than One They Tested

I'm sharing this video from 'The Jimmy Dore Show' on YouTube and Rumble. Here is a partial of description from this video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1mCsSAipwM&ab_channel=TheJimmyDoreShow
New information has emerged that the COVID vaccine Pfizer distributed was not produced using the same process as the vaccine that was tested prior to gaining approval for distribution. Retired nurse instructor and popular YouTuber Dr. John Campbell speaks with sociologist Josh Guetzkow about the ramifications of this possible clinical trial a bait-and-switch.
Jimmy and guest Craig Jardula discuss the unwillingness of so many to face the increasingly obvious con job nearly every aspect of the COVID pandemic represented.
Follow Craig “Pasta” Jardula on Twitter: https://twitter.com/yopasta
The Convo Couch’s YouTube channel: / theconvocouch
Become a Premium Member: https://www.jimmydore.com/premium-mem...
Go to a Live Show: https://www.jimmydore.com/tour
Subscribe to Our Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt...
LIVESTREAM & LIVE SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS:
Email: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimmy_dore
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejimmydor...
WATCH / LISTEN FREE: Videos: https://www.jimmydore.com
Podcasts: https://www.jimmydore.com (Also available on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.)
ACCESS TO FULL REPLAYABLE LIVESTREAMS:
Become a Premium Member: https://www.jimmydore.com/premium-mem...
SUPPORT THE JIMMY DORE SHOW: Make a Donation: https://www.jimmydore.com/ Buy Official Merch (Tees, Sweatshirts, Hats, Bags): https://the-jimmy-dore-show.creator-s...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.