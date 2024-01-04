Create New Account
Nope - Die Kunst der Zuwiderhandlung
Published 17 hours ago

Dies ist die Übersetzung einer Sendung vom S2 Underground Kanal.


Wer das Wissen für wertvoll erachtet, verbreitet es.


In dieser Folge gehen wir auf einige Taktiken ein, die dazu dienen, die Einhaltung der Vorschriften zu verwirren, zu verzögern, zu verweigern, abzuschrecken oder zu umgehen.


Link zum Originalvideo:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vqjj71fMcB0


