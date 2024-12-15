The US Goverment Investigates Itself on the C19 Response

12/4/24: The Senate Subcommittee on Covid Pandemic Review is out and it is pure government propaganda - how did the government get to investigate itself? And Kevin McKernan's latest discovery of self amplifying mRNA in a colon cancer tumor rapidly growing.





Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. Dr. Ruby broke the world wide stories of the white embalmer clots and graphene oxide in the C19 bioweapon shots.





Title

Sham Senate Oversight and Emerging Concerns About mRNA Technology: A Call for Evidence-Based Transparency





Author

Robert O. Young. CPT, MSc, DSc, PhD, Naturopathic Practitioner

Abstract

The U.S. Senate Subcommittee on COVID Pandemic Review has come under scrutiny for its perceived lack of independence, raising concerns about the reliability of self-investigations by governing bodies. This review critiques the limitations of self-regulation, analyzes emerging findings on mRNA vaccine technology, and highlights challenges in addressing vaccine safety. Specifically, the work of Kevin McKernan regarding self-amplifying mRNA in cancer tumors and debates around graphene oxide in vaccines are discussed. Evidence-based solutions, including independent oversight and enhanced public health transparency, are proposed to restore trust and improve accountability.





Keywords

mRNA vaccines, government oversight, COVID-19, Kevin McKernan, graphene oxide, vaccine safety, Senate Subcommittee, transparency