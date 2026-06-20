Russian troops destroy a Ukrainian drone control point, 20 operators & their support team were killed - Kharkov region

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New images of "Ukraine winning?" have emerged from the Kharkov region.
Advancing Russian troops destroy a Ukrainian drone control point, 20 operators and their support team were killed.
A Russian surveillance drone captured the devastation shock waves on the targets.
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