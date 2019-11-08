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WIKILEAKS BOMBSHELL: Whistleblower Attorney Zaid Worked With CIA To Jail His Own Client -1673-6P
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84 views • November 08, 2019
This is getting very very interesting. Now surfaces an Intel gem from Julian Assange alleging that the lawyer for Adam Schiff’s anti-Trump and Ukraine whistleblower was called out by Wikileaks and Assange for selling out a legal client to the CIA. And the client ended up in prison, according to Wikileaks. Wikileaks previouly hurled a brutal and damning Tweet at attorney Mark Zaid accusing him of selling out a client and working with the CIA to get that client locked up. Sounds familiar.

E-Militia Article: WIKILEAKS BOMBSHELL: Whistleblower Attorney Zaid Worked With CIA To Jail His Own Client http://ow.ly/jOx430pR0bG

GUEST: "Co-Founders, Center for Gun Rights and Responsibility”

Dan Gross is the former president of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence. He became an anti-gun activist after a gunman shot his brother at the Empire State Building in 1997. He once believed all handguns should be banned. He chose to leave the Brady Campaign, and his ideas started to evolve. He saw that most gun owners in the country weren't dangerous criminals. He began to respect the right of the people to keep and bear arms.

Rob Pincus - Rob Pincus is a professional trainer, author and consultant. He and his staff at I.C.E. Training Company provide services to military, law enforcement, private security and students interested in self-defense. Rob is the Developer of the Combat Focus® Shooting program, the most efficient defensive firearms training methodology available today. https://www.2ao.org/board-of-directors/

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