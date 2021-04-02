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Joe Biden's Policies Result in 250,000 + Child Rapes in 2021 - 100+ Vaxxed People Catch Covid
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70 views • April 02, 2021
In this episode of The Silent War:
We break down the math based on reports and estimates of illegal immigration, trafficking, and demographics to show that Joe Biden's policies are leading to a quarter million or more children who will be raped coming into our country through the southern border. Also, vaccinated people can still catch the virus - so why take the #Suicidevaccine
My heart hurts from this video. I need to pray and spend some time in solitude...
WARNING: NOT FOR CHILDREN
(if it fits)
We are on track for over a QUARTER MILLION CHILDREN TO BE RAPED illegally immigrating to the United States in 2021 because of Joe Biden.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/estimates-show-us-track-encounter-2-million-migrants-southern-border-2021/
2,000,000 estimated illegal immigrants.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/typical-biden-move-nearly-80-women-girls-crossing-us-way-mexico-raped-assaulted/
80% of the women and children are raped.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Undocumented_youth_in_the_United_States#cite_note-Chen2010-15
According to Wikipedia, which is shit - but probably a low estimate as the left tends to downplay the illegal immigration issue, 17% of illegal immigrants are children - based on past trends in illegal immigration. 17% of 2,000,000 illegal immigrants is 340,000 children. 80% of 340,000 is 272,000 children raped or expected to be raped in 2021 based on Democrat's open border policies.
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We break down the math based on reports and estimates of illegal immigration, trafficking, and demographics to show that Joe Biden's policies are leading to a quarter million or more children who will be raped coming into our country through the southern border. Also, vaccinated people can still catch the virus - so why take the #Suicidevaccine
My heart hurts from this video. I need to pray and spend some time in solitude...
WARNING: NOT FOR CHILDREN
(if it fits)
We are on track for over a QUARTER MILLION CHILDREN TO BE RAPED illegally immigrating to the United States in 2021 because of Joe Biden.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/estimates-show-us-track-encounter-2-million-migrants-southern-border-2021/
2,000,000 estimated illegal immigrants.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/typical-biden-move-nearly-80-women-girls-crossing-us-way-mexico-raped-assaulted/
80% of the women and children are raped.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Undocumented_youth_in_the_United_States#cite_note-Chen2010-15
According to Wikipedia, which is shit - but probably a low estimate as the left tends to downplay the illegal immigration issue, 17% of illegal immigrants are children - based on past trends in illegal immigration. 17% of 2,000,000 illegal immigrants is 340,000 children. 80% of 340,000 is 272,000 children raped or expected to be raped in 2021 based on Democrat's open border policies.
Sharing is caring.
Click here for the best way to keep up with the news and other updates in the face of the censorship: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/News
NOTE: any action by youtube.com (or other media or internet firms) to negatively impact the production of this video will be interpreted as a violation of 18 USC 242 and 42 USC 1983, 84, 85, and we reserve the right to file civil and criminal legal action against youtube.com and its affiliates for attempting to suppress this "free speech"; and will also be construed as "conspiracy to aide the crimes listed herein".
If you found this content to be of value, please consider supporting my work with any of the options below!
- Single AND Recurring Donation Options
💵 https://nemosnewsnetwork.com/donate
💲 Paypal: Banned
▶️www.gab.ai/nemoV
▶️ Twitter - @DustinNemos
▶️Email Opt-in - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/news
▶️ Telegram Chat Room - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/telegram
▶️Support Our Sponsors - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/sponsors
▶️RedPill Living:
https://redpillliving.com/Nemos
▶️GreenPill Living: https://greenpillliving.com/Nemos
▶️The Book Of Qanon:
https://thebookofqanon.com.com
▶️The Great Awakening Coffee:
https://thegreatawakeningcoffee.com/Nemos
▶️StopBitBurning.com Presents Censored Media Directory
https://www.stopbitburning.com/find
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