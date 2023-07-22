Russian UN statement regarding Ukrainian ports

Russia at the UN: Under the guise of a “Grain Deal”, Ukraine used its ports to store Western-supplied weapons and house manpower and foreign mercenaries, with the termination of the deal, we have the opportunity to correct this situation.
Source @R&U Videos
