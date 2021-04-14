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Covid_ The Political Pandemic
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50 views • April 14, 2021
Public health officials are in charge and normal life is forbidden
Canadians are entering the thirteenth month of government restrictions that are managing and dictating every aspect of our lives—the thirteenth month of daily and ongoing violations of our human rights and fundamental freedoms. It is no longer innocent until proven guilty, it is sick until proven healthy.
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://www.jccf.ca/
Canadians are entering the thirteenth month of government restrictions that are managing and dictating every aspect of our lives—the thirteenth month of daily and ongoing violations of our human rights and fundamental freedoms. It is no longer innocent until proven guilty, it is sick until proven healthy.
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://www.jccf.ca/
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