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Say No To Vaccines
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78 views • May 27, 2020
This video is a bit longer than my previous one, but it has some vital information. I talk about the upcoming "mandatory" vaccines that Trump has planned to administer by means of the military by the end of the year and how you can politely refuse them by means of a Vaccine Safety Clause. E-mail me at [email protected] if you want a copy of the Vaccine Safety Clause.
Reference Links:
https://www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Releases/Release/Article/2184808/dod-awards-138-million-contract-enabling-prefilled-syringes-for-future-covid-19/source/GovDelivery/
https://www.upi.com/Defense-News/2020/05/12/ApiJect-Systems-awarded-138M-for-syringes-for-COVID-19-vaccine/5001589324444/
https://www.apiject.com
You can subscribe to my content at the following other platforms:
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Reference Links:
https://www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Releases/Release/Article/2184808/dod-awards-138-million-contract-enabling-prefilled-syringes-for-future-covid-19/source/GovDelivery/
https://www.upi.com/Defense-News/2020/05/12/ApiJect-Systems-awarded-138M-for-syringes-for-COVID-19-vaccine/5001589324444/
https://www.apiject.com
You can subscribe to my content at the following other platforms:
LBRY: https://www.lbry.tv/@MikeyTheMillennial
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikeythemillennial
You can follow me at these social media platforms:
MeWe: https://www.mewe.com/i/mikeysomersall1
Minds: https://www.minds.com/millennialmikey
Gab: https://gab.com/MillennialMikey
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/millennialmikey
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