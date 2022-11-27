FSB and the Russian Guard Covered the whole Ukrainian Intelligence Network in the LPR - Arrest, found Weapons and Explosives.

The FSB and the Russian Guard covered the whole Ukrainian intelligence network in the LPR, found weapons and explosives. Now recruited by the SBU face twenty years in prison
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.