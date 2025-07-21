The latest images show a massive Russian strike on Kiev and its environs, hitting production and storage facilities, more than 15 direct explosions have been recorded on specific military targets. According to Ukrainian monitoring channels, last night on July 20, Russia launched 426 drones, including kamikaze and decoy drones, cruise and ballistic missiles were also actively used against targets across Ukraine. Images show the most strikes on Kiev, the attacks came in a continuous wave that disabled the local air defense system, industrial enterprises were reportedly hit and caused damage. Last night, the Russian Armed Forces conducted a group strike with high-precision long-range air, land, and naval weapons on Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises and military airfield infrastructure. All designated targets were hit, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on July 21. One source reported that more than two dozen Geran drones, fell on a single target!

Daylight footage from Kiev following the night blows, open and reliable channels confirmed a large fire in the Darnytskyi district, and reported fires at warehouses in the Solomianskyi district, with likely many more at several impact sites across the capital. Zhulyany Air Base, Artem Defense Plant, and Kiev Radio Plant, were the main targets this time and were affected by the attack as confirmed by NASA FIRMS data that will be released soon. Several of these targets had been hit some time ago, but they appeared to be less effective, or perhaps Ukraine and NATO were diligently re-operating the facilities. Footage from Artem Defense Plant shows the extensive damage caused by dozens of Geran drones targeting the site near Lukyanivska Metro Station. Smoke filled the underground shelter of the Metro Station after the Artem strike, which was hit by the blast wave across the street from the metro station. In this case, Ukrainian channels reported that apartment blocks and a kindergarten were burned. It is noteworthy that Artem Defense Plant, a major Ukrainian arms manufacturer, causing additional damage to the Metro Station, which was recorded long after the attack was over.

Additionally, it was reported that an X-101 cruise missile struck the Radio Engineering Plant on Boryspilska Street during the nighttime arrival on Kiev that lasted until the morning. New footage shows a fire burning for several hours inside a workshop at the Radio Plant, but the fire was not extinguished until noon, which had particularly engulfed the building.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

