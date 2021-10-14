© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Rogan | Non-logical Jackassery of Vaccinating Kids
Follow
1
Share
Report
21 views • October 14, 2021
Joe Rogan | Non-logical Jackassery of Vaccinating Kids
Clip from: JRE #1718 w/Dr. Sanjay Gupta - October 13, 2021.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/6rAgS1KiUvLRNP4HfUePpA
Dr. Sanjay Gupta is a practicing neurosurgeon, chief medical correspondent for CNN, and host of the network's podcast "Chasing Life." His new book, "World War C: Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic and How to Prepare for the Next One," is available now.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Joe Rogan, Non-logical Jackassery of Vaccinating Kids, JRE #1718 , Dr. Sanjay Gupta, October 13, 2021.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/yJZCJzELkIYjGZQ - Kristall - October 13, 2021.
Clip from: JRE #1718 w/Dr. Sanjay Gupta - October 13, 2021.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/6rAgS1KiUvLRNP4HfUePpA
Dr. Sanjay Gupta is a practicing neurosurgeon, chief medical correspondent for CNN, and host of the network's podcast "Chasing Life." His new book, "World War C: Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic and How to Prepare for the Next One," is available now.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Joe Rogan, Non-logical Jackassery of Vaccinating Kids, JRE #1718 , Dr. Sanjay Gupta, October 13, 2021.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/yJZCJzELkIYjGZQ - Kristall - October 13, 2021.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.