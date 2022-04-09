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The Israelite Bible is Psychology, Psychiatrist, and the One and Ultimate "DSM"
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14 views • April 09, 2022
The Israelite Bible is Psychology, Psychiatrist, and the One and Ultimate "DSM"
The Israelite Torah is Psychology, Psychiatrist, and Diagnostics Manual, the way God is the knowledge, knower, and known, existed, exists, and will always exist. Kaballah is the philosopher's stone, unlocking the profundity and depth therein, and within the natural world.
May we now have infinite Purpose, Insight, Intuition, Knowledge, Light, Power, Grandeur, Victory, Glory, Formation, and Sovereignty, the ten Sefiros of Kabbalah, attributes of God, Us, and Our Universe, the Trinity of Christ, transforming Us into God, and completing the Four-Faced Merkabah of Ezekiel's vision.
The Israelite Torah is Psychology, Psychiatrist, and Diagnostics Manual, the way God is the knowledge, knower, and known, existed, exists, and will always exist. Kaballah is the philosopher's stone, unlocking the profundity and depth therein, and within the natural world.
May we now have infinite Purpose, Insight, Intuition, Knowledge, Light, Power, Grandeur, Victory, Glory, Formation, and Sovereignty, the ten Sefiros of Kabbalah, attributes of God, Us, and Our Universe, the Trinity of Christ, transforming Us into God, and completing the Four-Faced Merkabah of Ezekiel's vision.
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