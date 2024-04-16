Create New Account
Israel Gaza War Gaza Family Displacement Tents
alltheworldsastage
Published Yesterday

Israel Gaza War Gaza Family Displacement Tents

Palestine Tv

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=df3TdS6IUHQ


 مشاهد لحياة النازحين من خانيونس حتى رفح

Scenes of the lives of displaced people from Khan Yunis to Rafah


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HispJTq5ZDo


الحمدلله على كل حال 😭 وقدر الله ما شاء فعل 😭 حرب غزة



