Leader of the Liberal Party Peter Dutton Says China Is the Biggest Issue to Australia

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05/30/2022 Leader of the Australia Liberal Party Peter Dutton says President Xi’s China is the biggest issue to Australia. On the 5G issue, I didn’t want an environment where we would have autonomous vehicles and remote monitoring of health devices, or our telecommunication system to be compromised. I don’t want interference in our electoral outcomes. I don’t want there to be threats on university campuses.