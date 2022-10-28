Women are tired of giving birth to soldiers! | 28-Oct-2022 | www.kla.tv/23987

If you listen to the song of
the Russian and Ukrainian musicians, who in 2014, on the occasion of the
Maidan, took their jointly composed song: "Women are tired of giving birth
to soldiers" to the public as a wake-up call for peace, you might think
that their message has quite a prophetic character ... But listen for yourself
and you may be touched.
👉 https://kla.tv/23987
As long as we
don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we
are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV
-
