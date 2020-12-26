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God Has a Special Gift at Christmas
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46 views • December 26, 2020
Copyright © Prophet Doug Addison
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/god-has-a-special-gift-at-christmas/
"Do you feel like you’ve been laboring?
I know that I sure do! Much like giving birth, this past year has been a particularly difficult and painful time.
But in this episode of Spirit Connection, I want to encourage you and help you see what God is doing through this whole process."
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/god-has-a-special-gift-at-christmas/
"Do you feel like you’ve been laboring?
I know that I sure do! Much like giving birth, this past year has been a particularly difficult and painful time.
But in this episode of Spirit Connection, I want to encourage you and help you see what God is doing through this whole process."
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