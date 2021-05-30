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Joshua 12…Psalm 22…Cosmological Warfare…Jesus Crucifixion - Joshua 12
Decoding the Deception
Decoding the Deception
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1 view • May 30, 2021
A geographical reference loaded with significance takes us on a journey from Mount Hermon to Psalm 22 and then, Calvary. This is a fascinating journey that shows how Christ's victory on the cross is tied to so many things in the Old Testament.

NOTE: This video is not as highly edited as others we produce. It is the same content without the graphics. Think of it more as a Podcast!

Join us as we go verse by verse through the Book of Joshua and see the Lord deliver on His promise to give Israel the Holy Land.

Our entire Joshua Playlist can be found at: https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/Y8yWA4ze1Jx8/

We post videos on BitChute, Brighteon and YouTube.

You can find our channel with all our videos at

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4dtF271PU5qX/

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/matthias76

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBcxuESOA4cjmur1S3LIBxQ

Thanks for watching! We would love to hear from you so, please leave a comment. God bless and have a great day!
Keywords
jesusyahwehconquestgiantsnephilimwatcherssons of godjoshuaold testamentdivine councilmichael heiserfallen onespsalm 22bene elohimmount hermonjesus crucifixionbook of joshuaconquest of holy land
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy