If we continue to kiss Israel's ass we are all going to be Palestinians

I agree.
These that are fighting the Palestinians are not the Jews of the bible. The ones we are being manipulated by and controlled by are the Zionists. The Jewish people were were hijacked.
Source: Tru News
Mirrored - Jim Crenshaw
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.