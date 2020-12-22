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Yay, Stimulus Bill...NOT! Criminals Will Be Criminals!
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27 views • December 22, 2020
Tonight, the $1.4 Trillion Stimulus Bill is being passed.
We discuss while listening to some of the Representatives and diving deeper down the rabbit holes.
What to expect over the next several days to weeks.
Full Moon in 9 days.
I have patients with Parasites already starting to come out!
www.PatriotNutrition.com
For more info, www.TheRevolutionNetwork.com
https://linktr.ee/BraveTV
We discuss while listening to some of the Representatives and diving deeper down the rabbit holes.
What to expect over the next several days to weeks.
Full Moon in 9 days.
I have patients with Parasites already starting to come out!
www.PatriotNutrition.com
For more info, www.TheRevolutionNetwork.com
https://linktr.ee/BraveTV
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