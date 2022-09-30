Their Own Relatives Fight More Viciously Against True Christians

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34 Think not that I am come to send peace on earth: I came not to send peace, but a sword.
35 For I am come to set a man at variance against his father, and the daughter against her mother, and the daughter in law against her mother in law.
36 And a man's foes shall be they of his own household. Matthew 10:34-36